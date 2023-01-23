Eight Arsenal fans arrested over ‘premier league’ trophy parade in Jinja

Police in Jinja have detained at least eight supporters of English Premier League football side, Arsenal, over a trophy parade on the city’s streets following the club’s 3-2 defeat inflicted on rivals, Manchester United on Sunday.

Bukayo Saka’s goal and an Eddie Nketiah brace gave the premier league leaders victory over the Red Devils at the Emirates Stadium with the winning goal coming late on in the match after a VAR intervention. Marcus Rashford and Lisandro Martinez netted for United in the pulsating match that set Arsenal five points ahead of title chasing Manchester City.

A day later, police intercepted a group of jubilant Arsenal fans who were driving in a convoy of about five vehicles as they attempted to join Iganga Road from Main Street.

Police officers arrest an Arsenal supporter who was involved in 'premier league' trophy parade in Jinja on January 23, 2023. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA



Mr Baker Kasule, who was part of the group, told this reporter that a police patrol vehicle pulled in front of them and asked each one of them to disembark and climb the patrol car which was destined for Jinja Police Station.

"I don’t know what we have done but we were simply celebrating our victory over rivals Manchester United,” Mr Kasule said adding that “they are 20 supporters in total, all from Jinja City.”

Kira Regional Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, confirmed the arrest saying eight Arsenal supporters are currently in police dentation.

"They were holding a procession and you all know that when holding any gathering or procession, you must get clearance from police," he said.

"Seeking Police clearance is also for your own good because there are people with ill-intentions, and not whoever dons an Arsenal jersey is a supporter," he added.