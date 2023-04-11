Eight traders injured on bumpy Nebbi–Jukia Hill road

At least eight people were injured last night on Nebbi – Jukia road after a truck carrying traders overturned on the bumpy road that has been a black spot for decades.

The vehicle which was carrying an unknown number of traders dealing in produce from Awasi in Zombo district to Pakwach overturned 2KM to Nebbi town on Jukia hill at 8:30 pm.

According to Nebbi police, the vehicle overturned at the sharp corner on Jukia Hill due to brake failure.

The District Police Commander Nebbi, Mr. Aminsi Kiyondo, said the eight who sustained serious injures have been admitted to Nebbi Hospital for further management.

He adds that the injured were mostly women who are produce dealers from both Nebbi and Pakwach districts but no death reports were so far recorded by police the driver is under police custody for further investigations.

“We have been advising the vehicle owners to always service their vehicles to avoid accidents on the road,” Kiyondo said.

One of the survivors, Ms Margarete Aya, who sustained a minor injury on her right hand and one of the produce dealers in Nebbi town says, she heard a loud sound when slopping the hill but shortly, the vehicle swerved off the road at high speed.

Aya identified some of the injured colleagues as Daisy, Paskwali, Beatrice, Kumakech, Wek-ira Harriet, and Aciro with severe injuries currently admitted at Nebbi Hospital.

She adds that since they had an accident, she had registered the loss of her bags of beans which cost her over Shs 1 million

“Jukia Hill has made very many traders poor since it is accident prone area which needs to be tarmacked. We have been crying about tarmacking of this road for a long time. The road is not motor able, especially for trucks that are loaded,” Aya said.