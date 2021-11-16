Breaking News: Three suicide bombers carried out Kampala twin explosions- police

Elderly man gets house from pupil he rode to school

Mr Wilson Dhabangi reacts while receiving Uganda Airlines officials at his home in Nabitovu Village, Nambale Sub-county, Iganga District last week. The company has partnered to construct for him a house after learning of his good deeds 27 years ago. PHOTO/PHILIP WAFULA

Wafula

By  Philip Wafula

What you need to know:

  • Mr Wilson Dhabangi, 73, and Ms Rebecca Mukyala, 51, reportedly played a pivotal role in the early years of Mr Henry Mutebe, the National Programme Coordinator Workplace learning (apprenticeship) in the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development.
  •  Ms Doreen Nambatya, the Uganda Airlines acting Sales and Marketing Manager, said they decided to partner with Mr Mutebe and others to construct two houses worth Shs350m for Mr Dhabangi and Ms Mukyala after reading about “the good man who made such an impact on someone”. 

A former pupil who lost his father at an early age has partnered with others to construct two houses worth Shs350m for an elderly man and lady as a token of appreciation for “showing him love” 27 years ago.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.