Elderly persons participate in Easter talent search games

There was excitement as dozens of people, among them the elderly, participated in talent search games at Apac Boma Ground, Apac Town, on Easter Sunday.

The yearly sport event dubbed “Health improvement and talent search’ was witnessed by hundreds of people, who were overjoyed during the events.

Youth, older persons, persons with disabilities (PWDs) and women took part in the Athletic Champion 2023, which included relays, sprints and bicycle riding.

Winners were awarded with bicycles, cash prizes and kitchen ware, with the best performers to be taken for the national championship to be held at Mandela National Stadium in Kampala later this year.

Ms Santa Opio, a resident of Agulu Division in Apac Municipality, said she was excited to see people of different age groups participate in the games.

“While growing up, sport was only for young people but I am happy that many people, especially elders, are participating,” she said.

Mr Patrick Okello, another resident of Akere Division, said he was so impressed with the organisers of the event.

“I have celebrated my Easter with a lot of happiness seeing people riding bicycles, running and doing a lot of entertaining activities,” he said.

Mr Akas Ogwal, 61, who participated in the 100 metres sprint for senior citizens and emerged the winner, said preparation for the competition helped to improve his physical fitness.

“I performed well because I always exercise. Every morning, I come to the field here and run around. I am advising everybody to run so that you get physically fit like me,” he said.

Mr Donald Oyugi, 20, who won the 400 metres sprint, is dreaming of becoming a great athlete in future.

“Since I got information about this sport, I started doing a lot of training. I am a student and I also participate in athletics at school. The only challenge is that I don’t have a coach and training kits,” he said.

Mr Patrick Ocan, the area Member of Parliament, who organised the event, encouraged the participants not to relax but to continue engaging in physical fitness to fight non-communicable diseases and develop talent.