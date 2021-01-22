Electoral Commission official feared kidnapped, killed

By Suzan Nanjala More by this Author

GULU- Police are investigating the death of Richardson Tabu, a former secretary of the Independent Electoral Commission (EC), in Gulu City.

On January 8, Tabu, 33, left his home in Opwoyomal Village, Laroo Division in Gulu City, and went to his work place at Senior Quarters in Gulu.

However, at 6pm, Tabu reportedly left office to look for food but never returned.

His family reported a case of a missing person to police the following day.

Sources told Daily Monitor that Tabu could have been kidnapped by unknown assailants before he was killed.

The motive remains unknown as police investigations continue.

Amid several announcements of a missing person, on January 15, Tabu’s body was found at Laroo Forest, Gulu East City.



The mother of the deceased, Ms Judith Acan Owili, 60, has demanded for justice over her son’s killing.



“My son disappeared and only appeared dead. I am so heartbroken but my humble request is to help and investigate this matter. The people who killed my son must be brought to book,” Ms Owili said.

The deceased’s colleague, Mr Ronald Agaba, said Tabu was an honest and friendly person, who held no grudges.

Mr Agaba said on the fateful day, Tabu had worked all day without food but he had planned to get his lunch break at 6pm.

“The deceased had just returned from EC headquarters for an induction for the current position as secretary of electoral commission,” Mr Agaba said.

He added: “We had confidence in Tabu. His death is still a shock. We cannot tell whether the cause of his death was political or personal.’’

Aswa regional police spokesperson Jimmy Patrick Okema said Tabu’s body had no sign of strangling.

“We are following the matter of Tabu’s death closely as police and we hope we might get to the conclusion. The post-mortem was done only to find some chemical substance in his body,” Mr Okema said.

He said Tubu could have been forced to take the chemical.

The police revealed that they have some information which would aid their investigation.

Tabu will be buried on Saturday at his ancestral home in Mucwini Sub-county, Kitgum District.



