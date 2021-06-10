Elioda disappointed on ministerial loss

By Milton Bandiho More by this Author

The former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr Elioda Tumwesigye, has expressed disappointment over his loss in the Cabinet and MP seat.

“I want to thank the President for giving me the opportunity to serve for such a long time. Now that I missed out, at least I should have continued serving my people as MP but that was God’s plan. I am a medical doctor, so I will serve my people along that line because I did it before joining politics,” he said.

Dr Tumwesigye, who served as Sheema Municipality and Sheema North MP for the last 20 years, lost to former Uganda Revenue Authority commissioner in charge of customs, Mr Dickson Kateshumbwa, in the General Election.

I will continue serving-Karooro

Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, who has been Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, said she will still continue serving Ugandans in various capacities.

“ I want to thank the President for giving me the opportunity to serve my country for all this time, and for now, I will continue to serve my country and the NRM party even as a private citizen,” Ms Karooro said.

Former Minister, Ms Karooro Okurut. PHOTO/FILE

Related New ministers speak out on their plans

Advertisement

Ms Karooro lost in NRM primary elections for Bushenyi District Woman MP to Ms Annet Mugisha.