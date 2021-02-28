Embrace flexibility, integrity - Fresh graduates advised

By Dan Wandera More by this Author

The executive director of Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises, Mr John Kakungulu Walugembe, has tasked fresh graduates to embrace flexibility, integrity and positive attitude as basic principles for a successful life.

“Do not waste time roaming Kampala City streets hunting for jobs in a country where more than 30,000 graduate annually. You hold the keys to a successful life once you embrace flexibility and integrity,” Mr Walugembe said during Ndejje University commencement lecture held virtually at the main campus in Luweero District last Friday.

“Attaining a degree is not an automatic qualification for a job since many have the same qualifications. The difference will be on how you conduct yourself and the need to disqualify yourself from those who despise particular jobs simply because they have been at the university and cannot do the casual jobs. You should desist from thinking about big salaries and luxurious lives that could corrupt your integrity,” he added.

Mr Walugembe also advised graduates to start businesses with whatever capital they have to provide solutions to different societal challenges.

According to a World Bank report released last year, Uganda will have to create more than one million jobs for the young population joining the labour market.

The report adds that the country’s workforce is expected to triple between 2030 and 2040 due to the country’s huge population.

Ms Mary Wanda Mutyaba, the university academic registrar, said the fast-moving world requires additional qualifications that can be acquired through undertaking short courses.

“We are in an environment that often requires multi-tasking as means of survival. It is true that the university has groomed you into a productive professional but be willing to attain additional skills in line with the changing technology,” Ms Mutyaba said.

“The short courses in technology can be obtained at convenient times since they are now relevant in boosting skills. Courses in technology advancement are now very crucial in the fast growing economy,” he added.

Dr Fredrick Kakembo, the university’s deputy vice chancellor, said employers want someone who is innovative and resourceful to add value to their business.

“Your ability to start your own business ventures require the innovative mind,” he said.

More than 2,000 graduates and diploma holders will graduate from the university next Friday .

Unemployment rate

According to World Bank and Uganda Bureau of Statistics data, there are slightly more than 7.3 million youth aged between 15 and 24 living in Uganda.

However, most young people, especially those of employable age, have no jobs to meaningfully earn incomes from.

The unemployment rate for young people in Uganda aged 15–24 is 83 per cent.

