Embrace premier banking to save your business empires- PSFU

In the wake of several high-profile business collapses due to financial challenges, Mr Humphrey Nzeyi, Chairperson of the Board of the Private Sector Foundation of Uganda (PSFU), has urged business moguls to embrace premier banking as a lifeline for their enterprises.

Mr Nzeyi said premier banking offers tailored solutions that can revive struggling businesses if owners make proactive decisions.

“Premier banking is a sector that is growing more and more in this country as we get a sector of high net individuals. This is tailored banking where people are able to sit down with their bankers and get solutions to their problems,” he said.

Mr Nzeyi made these remarks during the launch of NCBA Bank's Premier Banking offering in Kampala on Thursday, February 22.

Several high-end businesses collapsed last year due to financial difficulties, including Aya Investments Ltd, Pearl of Africa Hotel, and Biyinzika Poultry, among others.

NCBA Bank's Premier Banking, an exclusive proposition for affluent individuals, offers personalised banking solutions to meet diverse needs.

Mr Mark Anthony Muyombo, the bank's Managing Director, highlighted the benefits of the revamped Premier Banking, including extended banking hours, preferential rates on deposits and forex, and access to international Visa Banking Platinum Cards with lifestyle benefits such as seamless online bookings and VIP lounge access.