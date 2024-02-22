Embrace technology to boost conservation – Minister

The Minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi has asked Ugandans to embrace digital innovation in conservation.

While speaking at the National Wildlife Conservation Conference in Kampala on Thursday, Dr Baryomunsi said technology is key in boosting conservation as it's needed everywhere and it's part of everyone's daily work.

"We are trying hard with the ministry to catch up with the rest of the world and embrace technology in every institution," he said at the event organized by Nature Uganda in partnership with Uganda Wildlife Authority.

Mr Baryomunsi said they have started laying the backbone infrastructure and integrating with neighbouring countries like Tanzania and Kenya as far as technology is concerned.

“There are also strategies to lower the costs of internet to boost technology in the country,” he said.

Mr Baryomunsi, however, advised Ugandans against the rapid population growth which is affecting the conservation.

"Get families that are manageable, you should copy outside countries to have small families, this also helps in conservation," he said.

The Executive Director of Nature Uganda, Mr Achilles Byaruhanga said Conservation should not be looked at as a topic for conservation institutions, but should be for everyone.

"We have looked at a more important area of technology, it is important we start reflecting on how this is applicable in the conservation of natural resources," he said.

He noted that Uganda is full of biodiversity whereby you cannot monitor everywhere with human resources, hence the need for technology.