Emoluments that await Oulanyah’s spouse, children

The family of Jacob Oulanyah, the former Speaker of Parliament, is set to enjoy a number of benefits after his death as spelt out in the law.

According to the Parliamentary Pension’s Amendment (No.2) Act of 2011, when a speaker passes on, his spouse and children are entitled to allowances, a chauffeur-driven car, and free medical care, among other benefits.

Oulanyah was announced dead last week by President Museveni from a Seattle hospital in the United States where he had been admitted since February.

The emoluments

Part C, Schedule 4 of the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Act 2011, indicates that the spouse(s) of the Speaker is/are entitled to a monthly allowance equal to 60 percent of the monthly salary of a sitting Speaker.

She is also entitled to a four-wheel chauffeur driven car with a cubic capacity of 3500 to 4000, two security guards and two domestic staff.

The spouse of the late Speaker is also entitled to a health insurance policy of up to 14 currency points per month.

A currency point, according to the Act, is equivalent Shs20,000, meaning the spouse will get Shs280,000 as monthly insurance.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Pensions Act, 2007, outlines more benefits for the family under the pensionable service and retirement benefits.

More benefits

Section 16 (a) (b) provides that “where a member dies when he or she is not eligible for pension under this Act, his or her spouse or children shall be paid; a refund of the contributions calculated with interest and a gratuity amounting to two years annual salary based on the last salary earned by the member before his or her death.”

For one to be eligible to receive the benefits, he/she must have retired or ceased to be a member on or after attaining 45 years of age, and has served for a continuous period of five years or more.

Oulanyah was first married to the late Dorothy Nangwale Oulanyah of Bududa District.

The late Nangwale, who was a child rights activist and a daughter of the late Abner Nangwale, a former minister of Works in Obote 11 government, died in 2009, of cardiac arrest at Mulago Hospital.

He then married Ms Winnie Amoo Okot at Munyonyo, Kampala, in January 2013 .

After two years and nine months of marriage, Oulanyah, on July 22, 2016, filed for divorce, accusing his wife, with whom they have two children, of “causing him emotional stress”, “mistreating” his three children from the previous marriage and “denying him conjugal rights”.