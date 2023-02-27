Engineering student drowns in Lira swimming pool

An electrical engineering student at Uganda Technical College (UTC) Lira has drowned in a swimming pool at Front Page Lounge in Lira City.

The North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Superintendent of Police (SP) Patrick Jimmy Okema, said: “Samson Okello, a manager at Front Page Lounge, reported a case of drowning of their 24-year-old customer, Timothy Mungufe.”

Police records show that on February 25, at around 5:30pm, the deceased and his fellow colleagues went to relax at Front Page.

However, the deceased later jumped into a swimming pool despite the fact that his colleagues had stopped him several times.

"The swimming pool attendant rescued him and was rushed immediately to Lira Regional Referral Hospital for first aid and treatment but shortly after an hour, he was pronounced dead," SP Okema told journalists on Monday.

He added: "Police detectives visited the scene, obtained some relevant statements from management. We are yet to record more statements from his fellow students to ascertain what happened exactly."