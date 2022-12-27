Three men drown in Koboko guesthouse Shadoof

Police in Koboko District in West Nile are investigating circumstances under which three people drowned in a shadoof at a guesthouse on Boxing Day.

Edward Zamali, 38, Bosco Candia, 36 and Robert Dramile, 23, drowned in a shadoof at Grina Gardens in Lipa cell, Koboko Municipality at around 10am.

According to West Nile Police spokesperson, Ms Josephine Angucia, the three men drowned while trying to pump water from the shadoof into the tank using a generator.

Zamali, a self-employed resident of Olengaku village, Dranya Sub County and Candia, a resident of Lipa cell had been hired by the guest house’s managers to pump water for their clients while Dramile, a gateman at the guest house died trying to rescue the two.

She said the first person to drown was Zamali after he entered the shadoof with the generator they were meant to use to pump water. He was followed by Candia who also drowned as he attempted to come to his rescue when the generator went off. Dramile drowned as he attempted to rescue Zamali and Candia, according to eyewitnesses.

"After getting this information, a team of police officers rushed to the scene, cordoned it off before the community and proprietor of Grina Gardens joined police rescue team from Fire Brigade West Nile Region, to retrieve the bodies. The bodies were taken to Koboko government hospital for postmortem," Ms Angucia said.

According to police, the shadoof is about 13 feet deep.

“We suspect the victims slid off the waterlogged steps in the shadoof and drowned. Inquiries continue under Koboko Death Enquiry File number 08/2022,” Ms Angucia said.

South Division chairperson, Mr Joseph Banga said their demise has robbed the entire community of energetic and resourceful people.

"We are aware that death exists but when our young resourceful and energetic people die in such a way, it can really pain. This is the first time such an incident has occurred in Lipa Cell," Mr Banga said.