Entebbe Airport eases Covid-19 restrictions for travellers

Entebbe International Airport has eased its Covid-19 testing requirements for travellers arriving in the country.

“Passengers through Entebbe International Airport are reminded that the requirements for Covid-19 certificates for arriving passengers were dropped,” the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority spokesperson, Vianney Luggya said.

"For departing passengers, it is only asked when the country of destination requires it," he added.



The change in policy is a relief for travellers who have previously been tasked to present Covid-19 test certificates before entering the country. The move is also seen as a boost to the aviation sector, which has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entebbe International Airport, located about 40km south of Kampala, is the main gateway into Uganda, and the new policy is expected to ease travel restrictions and boost the tourism industry in the country.

Passengers travelling through the airport are advised to keep abreast of the latest developments regarding Covid-19 travel protocols, especially if they are going to other countries that may have their own testing and quarantine requirements.

The Ugandan government had put Covid-19 testing requirements in place for travellers arriving at Entebbe International Airport in a bid to curb the spread of the virus.