Entebbe CID boss arrested for releasing child murder suspects

By Paul Adude More by this Author

The Officer in Charge of Investigations Department (C.I.D) at Entebbe Central Police Station, ASP Herbert Lugubwa, has been arrested after he allegedly released four suspects in the kidnap and murder of a six-year-old boy.

Joram Were Kato was killed recently by his abductors after his parents failed to raise Shs 4million ransom.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire told this reporter on Sunday that Lugubwa was held at Katwe Police station.

“It is true, he released four suspects who the community allege were part of the group and they (Community) started showing some dissatisfaction in the area. During a meeting we had yesterday we decided that the OC CID should be arrested and the suspects that were released, re arrested,” he said.

ASP Owoyesigyire said police had already rearrested one of the suspects who had led detectives to Kato’s body as the search for three other suspects continues.

“We are trying to investigate the circumstances that led to the release of those suspects without even informing any of his superiors,” he said.

Advertisement

Mr Owoyesigyire said police will prefer charges against the officer after investigating circumstances under which he released the suspects.

During the meeting with residents of Nkumba Bendegere on Saturday, Entebbe DPC Esther Kayema assured residents that the suspects who were released by the Lugubwa will be rearrested.

“I don’t want you to think we have not taken your grievances into concern. We know the pain you’re going through and we are going to rectify it,” she said.

Kato disappeared on July 3, 2021 prompting his father Eriya Were to file a case of missing person at Kasenyi Police Station.

On July 5, he (Were's dad) received a phone call from a kidnapper demanding for Shs4m, which he didn’t have.

The suspects threatened to kill the child if he either failed to send the money or informed the police about the case.

Mr Were tipped police about the person he ’strongly’ suspected to have made the phone call.

Kato’s decomposing body was found four days later following the arrest of suspects, one of whom led detectives to the crime scene.