Entebbe expressway open for public use as suspicious object is cleared

The Entebbe expressway is now safe and open for public use moments after traffic had been diverted earlier Wednesday over an object suspected to be a bomb.

According to the earlier statement by police, the Bomb Squad was carrying out investigations and asked road users to use the Old Entebbe Road for the time being.

"This is to inform all road users who are using Entebbe Express Highway that there's an investigation going on by the Police Bomb Squad along the Expressway. You are therefore requested to use the Old Entebbe Road to the City and to Entebbe for the time being," part of the statement by SSP Kauma Nsereko, the Commander Kampala Metropolitan Police Traffic, reads.

However, a few moments later, the police tweeted: Update! Entebbe Expressway now open for Public use."

Insecurity on the Kampala-Entebbe Expressway has been growing ever since it was put to use.

The 51-kilometre, four-lane road quickly became a hotspot for robberies and accidents because of the lack of street lights.

The Minister for Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, in 2022, called for the deployment of security personnel on the road.

In an October 30, 2022 letter addressed to the executive director of Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra), Ms Allen Kagina, Gen Wamala said: “The deputy IGP proposes the deployment of three security vehicles to curb insecurity on the road and requests that the vehicles be exempted from the road toll fees to which I have no objection.”

He added: “This is to forward the request to you and guide that you work with the Uganda police to beef up security.”