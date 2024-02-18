Entebbe records second highest passenger traffic in a month

Entebbe International Airport has recorded the second-highest passenger traffic in a month.

A total of 196,211 International passengers was recorded in January 2024, which included 99,216 arriving and 96,995 departing.

Mr Vianney Luggya, the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority’s (UCAA) spokesperson said this is the second-highest figure to be recorded in a single month in the history of the Airport.

“The total of 196,211 international passengers recorded in January 2024 reflects an average of 6,329 passengers per day, the second highest to be recorded in a single month after the 6,418 passengers recorded per day in December 2023,” Mr Luggya said.

The high January passenger traffic is partly attributed to Uganda’s hosting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), IGAD and G77+ China summits from January 15-23, 2024.

“The Airport facilitated a total of 1,918 delegates, including Presidents /Heads of State, Vice Presidents and Prime Ministers, among others to NAM and G77+ China summit in January 2024, and this certainly contributed to the growth in traffic,” he said.