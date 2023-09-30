Environmentalists tip government on food security

Environmentalists have tipped the government on food security following the changing climate that is manifested in changing rainfall patterns, prolonged and severe dry spells, coupled with increased disasters are disrupting the agricultural systems in the country.

In order to safeguard the country against being hit by hunger, the government should increase support to the agriculture sector in terms of technology, access to finance, and expansion of irrigation schemes to many parts of the country, environmentalists advise.

Mr Tom Okurut the Executive Director of Climate Change Action East Africa said that climate change is hampering the overall development of the country.

Addressing journalists in Kampala, he explained that erratic weather conditions continue to make it challenging to predict planting and harvesting times, leading to reduced crop yields hence food insecurity.

“This year particularly, Uganda is likely to be severely affected by the impacts of the El Nino phenomenon, especially flood hazards, hail storms, and landslides which will destroy gardens, road infrastructure, crop and livestock markets, making it impossible for any efforts to improve farmer livelihoods,” Mr Okurut said.

He added, “Irreversible losses and damages will negatively impact smallholder farmers to the extent of complete decimation and cause massive rural-urban migration.”

However, he said following the expected effects, the government response is not matching the needs of smallholder farmers in addressing these pressing challenges and called upon every Ugandan to join the fight against climate change.

To address critical issues on food and climate change in Uganda the Climate Change Action East Africa in collaboration with Climate Action Network Uganda, Oxfam, and Makerere Business School has organized the second Africa Food Security Symposium and Export taking place next month in Kampala.

The symposium will be under the theme; of responding to climate impact on food security and food systems within the East African Community region security.

Mr Jimmy Ochom land Rights coordinator at Oxfam Uganda said both the government and private sector should invest in resilient agricultural practices and systems that the country needs to adopt following the changing climate.

In the same way, he tasked the government to increase support to the agriculture sector in terms of technology, access to finance, and expansion of irrigation to many parts of the country.

“When climate crisis hits the food and animal sector suffer, especially in countries like Uganda whose economy is heavily dependent on the sectors. According to our reports, it shows that East Africa is one of the hit regions by climate change,” Mr Ochom said.

According to the National Agriculture Research Organization (Naro), about eight million people are suffering from chronic hunger with Northern Uganda being the worst hit.