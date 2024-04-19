EU, NMG-U launch 6th  Tesa and Luuka series 

The European Union (EU) in partnership with Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U) through the Daily Monitor newspaper have launched the sixth edition of the Tesa and Luuka series.

The event that took place in Kisoro District on Tuesday promotes literacy and writing skills among Uganda’s young generation.

The deputy head of the European Union Delegation in Uganda, Mr Guillaume Chartrain, together with the NMG-U head of marketing, Ms Elizabeth Namaganda, and brand manager Joshua Jaafa Watwaluma, presided over the launch of the book at Gisoro Primary School in Kisoro Municipality.

“Building on a partnership from the inaugural production of the Tesa and Luuka series comic book in 2017, the European Union and Daily Monitor have partnered again to serialise the latest issue focusing on Kisoro District.

“Tesa and Luuka is a comic book created by the European Union delegation as a tool to raise social awareness and present global values targeting Uganda’s young audience. It also highlights the key areas of EU cooperation in the country with a special focus on human rights and democratic country strategy for Uganda,” the EU press adviser, Mr Emmanuel Gyezaho, said.

Ms Namaganda said the previous editions of the Tesa and Luuka comic book have been written with episodes about Adjumani, Mbale, Sese, Jinja, Rwenzori and this time round, it will focus on Kisoro District.

Mr Watwaluma said the role of the EU is to fund the story conceptualisation and printing of the comic book, while the Daily Monitor creates awareness through its platforms and makes sure the book reaches pupils across the country.

“Annually the team distributes more than 20,000 glossy copies physically to more than 2,000 schools distributed among the four regions of the country.

In addition, there is also serialisation of the comic book in the Daily Monitor which is done in eight parts.

“The comic book has over the years helped to improve literacy rates among pupils and also helped pupils to overcome social challenges that they face in life. The book also gives pupils a chance to learn about cultures of the different regions,” Ms Namaganda said.