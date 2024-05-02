Europeans shouldn’t take advantage of our poverty to colonise us again, says Among

Parliament Speaker Anita Among has urged African countries to unite and fight against emerging global threats to the bloc’s culture, particularly homosexuality.

“Despite the intimidation from the west, we must stand firm against vices like homosexuality and its associated evils, unconditionally defend our cultures and values with our bodies and souls because it’s a just fight,” she said in her remarks delivered by minister for general duties Justine Lumumba.

Among lashed Western countries imposing sanctions and slashing aid towards “countries like Uganda that have resisted their cultural colonization.”

“Several leaders including me have had their visas cancelled to some European countries. These Europeans shouldn’t take advantage of our poverty to exploit and colonise us again,” Among wrote on Wednesday.

“We shouldn’t take your sugar-coated grants if they threaten our independence and erode our cultural norms and family values,” she emphasized in the address read out at the opening of the 2nd African Inter-Parliamentary Conference on Family Values and Sovereignty in Entebbe.

Among said Uganda defied global pressure to adopt the Anti-gay law “because the country is Godly and respects the sanctity of marriage ordained to be between a man and woman.”





The speaker urged formation of new African alliances with a social economic transformation agenda.

On her part, Buganda Queen (Nnaabagereka) Sylvia Nagginda Luswata called for safeguarding the African values and culture.

“In priotising education, leveraging technology, engaging communities, and advocating for supportive policies, the role of cultural institutions should be acknowledged and harmonised within development plans and processes to ensure that our cultural heritage continues to thrive,” she said in her remarks presented by Buganda Kingdom’s social services minister Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko.

Chair of the conference Sarah Opendi said they were keen to follow up on their Entebbe declaration adopted in 2023 to for all stakeholders to protect Africa from a second colonization.

“We have the Pan African parliament through which we hope to pass our deliberations in this second conference that will be taken to the African Union and all heads of state will revise the declaration to generate a law that will protect our families and cultural norms as Africans,” the legislator told Monitor.

Christian Council International Director Henk Jan van Scothorst encouraged African states to stay strong against pressure from the West and remain the world’s last standing continent in respecting Godly values.