Ex-Bugisu cultural leader Wamimbi dies

The former Bugisu cultural leader, Wilson Wamimbi Weasa is dead, the Inzu Ya Masaba, the cultural institution of the Bamasaaba announced Saturday.



Wamimbi who also served as Uganda’s high commissioner to Canada in the 1990s died Friday at around 8pm at Mulago National Referral Hospital, Kampala where he had been receiving treatment.

“We wish to announce the death of Ambassador Wilson Wamimbi Weasa, the first ever Umukuuka of Inzu Ya Masaaba. Burial arrangements will be communicated,”said Mr Alfred Geresom Musamali, the minister for information, media and communications of Inzu Ya Masaaba.



He said Wamimbi was recently admitted to a health facility in Namulanda on the Kampala-Entebbe Road before he was transferred to Mulago national referral hospital.



Waimbi was born in 1938 in Busano Sub- County, Mbale District.

He went to Nabumali High school and trained as a teacher at Kyambogo college before joining Makerere University where he graduated with a degree in Marketing.



Wamimbi from Sano clan of Inda ya Wanaale was elected the first Umukuuka in August 2010.



He also worked as a marketing officer with Bugisu Cooperative union (BCU) and later joined politics in 1987 when he became the Mbale district chairperson.



Mr Moses Nashimolo, an elder, said Wamimbi laid a foundation upon which Inzu ya Masaaba thrives.



In November 2015, Uwelukoosi Sir Bob Saul Kipiro Mushikori from Kigai Clan of Inda ya Mubuuya was enthroned as Umukuuka II for the growing cultural institution.



Mushikori’s five-year tenure came to end in November, 2020 and died of what was believed to be Covid-19 in January 2021.