Ex-Jinja RDC Sakwa acquitted of manslaughter, wants job back

The former Jinja Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mr Eric Sakwa, has been acquitted of all charges against him, including manslaughter and theft.

In Uganda, the maximum punishment for manslaughter is life imprisonment.

Prosecution told court that Mr Sakwa, 40, and Mr Mohamed Simba, his co-accused, between March 22 and April 17 2020 at Lwanda Village in Jinja District, unlawfully, caused the death of Charles Isanga.

Other allegations are that the duo stole Shs80,000, three crates of beer, eight trays of eggs, sachets of waragi and soda bottles, all valued at approximately Shs429,000, still the property of the said Isanga.

But in his ruling on Tuesday, Jinja Chief Magistrate, Jude Okumu Muwone, found no prima facie case requiring the accused to be put on their defense on all the three counts.

Charles Isanga (pictured), died after he was allegedly beaten by RDC Eric Sakwa and his accomplices who were enforcing curfew.

“I accordingly find A1 (Sakwa) and A2 (Simba Mohamed alias Meddie) not guilty and thereby acquit them of the offence of manslaughter . . . contrary to section 187(1) and Malicious damage to property; they are set free unless they are lawfully held on other charges,” Okumu ruled.

Immediately after the ruling, Mr Sakwa said: “I have wasted my time; I even lost my job because of the instances where they claimed I killed the late Charles Isanga. God is great that they have exonerated me of all charges and subsequently, I have been acquitted,” Mr Sakwa said before making an appeal to be reinstated to his job.