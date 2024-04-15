Ex-Makerere professor who brokered Teso peace between UPA, NRA dies

Professor Opio Epelu who played a key role in brokering peace between a rebel outfit, Uganda People's Army(UPA) and the National Resistance Army (NRA) in the late 1980's to early 90's has died .

His cousin, Emily Arayo told this publication that professor Epelu who was the chairperson of the Teso peace commission died Monday morning at Nsambya hospital where he had been admitted for some time.

Teso peace commission was a council of notable professionals from Teso sub sregion that the NRA government instituted to talk to the UPA militias to put down arms.

The UPA was formed in 1987 headed by the late Peter Otai after the Iteso accused the NRA government for conspiring with the Karimojongs to raid cattle from Teso.

Mr Raphael Otaya, the Kumam cultural leader who worked closely with the late in the Teso peace commission said it was a big loss for Teso, saying the former Makerere University deputy Vice Chancellor helped silence the guns that caused a lot of mayhem to thousands .



“It’s a shock! I didn't know he died," Mr Otaya said.

The deceased served as deputy vice chancellor of Makerere University and by the time of his death, he had authored notable books on the Teso war and its resultant effects.

Soroti City west division MP, Jonathan Ebwalu, said Prof Epelu had been hospitalised at Nsambya for three weeks.

He said Prof Epelu, a born of Asuret Sub County in Soroti District had been battling kidney complication before he died today at 9am.



"The body has been placed in the mortuary as we roll out burial arrangements," he said.