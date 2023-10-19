Ex-minister Henry Kyemba dies at 84 - family

Former minister Henry Kyemba has succumbed to diabetes-related complications aged 84, a family member has said.

Mr Christopher Katagwa, a nephew, says Kyemba passed away on Wednesday evening in Namugongo, a Kampala City suburb, where he has been staying under the care of his eldest daughter identified as Ms Susan Kyemba.

“Mzeeyi (Kyemba) has had a lifetime diabetic problem which has been his major disease, and of late he has gone so low and had changed, that is why he was not in circulation,” Mr Katagwa said in a brief telephone interview on Thursday morning.

Mr Katagwa said Kyemba was the last of seven boys born to the late Mzeeyi Suleiman Kisadha, a colonial chief in Mayuge District and Sasana Babirizangawo.

According to him, burial arrangements will be communicated in due course; however, what remains certain, is that he will be laid to rest at the family’s burial grounds in Wanyama Village, Bugembe Ward, Jinja North Division, Jinja City.

Kyemba held several high positions, including Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Culture (1972), minister of health during President Idi Amin’s regime, Principal Private Secretary to President Milton Obote and State Minister for Animal Husbandry in the early years of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) regime among other positions.