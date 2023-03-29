Ex-Monitor editor named member of UPPC Board

Mr Joachim Buwembo, a former managing editor at Monitor Publications Ltd (MPL), publisher of the Daily Monitor newspaper, has been named alongside seven others to constitute a new Board for Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation (UPPC).

The 120-year-old entity, which prides itself as a “market leader in security printing and publishing”, turned a media fodder after the government interdicted its previous board and top management on corruption and mismanagement charges.

Parliament’s Committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (Cosase) is presently investigating past and current UPPC leaders over the adverse claims as well as alleged irregular staff recruitment.

Cabinet approved the new eight-member Board for the corporation at its sitting on Monday, with a source saying the job of the appointees is cut out: clean up the mess and make UPPC profitable.

The other Board members include Mr Sadat Kisuyi, Ms Jolly Kaguhangire, Ms Alice Muhoozi, Mr Andrew Kibaya, Ms Hellen Ichumar, Mr Jimmy Karugaba and Mr Nooh Bukenya.

Mr Buwembo, in answer to our inquiries, last evening confirmed his appointment as a member of UPPC Board, the highest policy organ of the government-owned entity.

“The role of the Board is clear and the mandate of the corporation is clear. So, we just intend to help the management to do a good job,” he told this newspaper by telephone yesterday.

He added: “Technology is rapidly changing the publishing world. There is no need to fight it. Let’s use technology to improve our work.”

The British colonial administration established UPPC as printer and publisher of official government documents. A 1992 Act of Parliament delineated it as a body corporate whose mandate, among others, includes printing Bills, statutes, and official gazettes.