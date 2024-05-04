Ex-presidency minister Kabakumba Masiko slams Museveni over empty anti-corruption talk

The Parliamentary Alumni Association has decried the increasing levels of corruption reported in the 11th Parliament, demanding accountable and transparent leadership in the country.

The remarks come on the heels of overarching corruption allegations with key figures in the August House like the Speaker Anita Among and the former Leader of Opposition, Mathias Mpuuga among others in the spotlight.

President Museveni and State House have not been spared from criticism over the growing cancer of corruption that has frustrated service delivery.

Addressing fellow former parliamentarians during a symposium on governance challenges in Uganda, the state of affairs in parliament and welfare of MPs after parliament, on May 3, former Minister for Presidency, Ms Kabakumba Masiko slammed government over the sorry state of road infrastructure in the country exacerbated by mismanagement and abuse of office.

“Every time I hit a pothole, I call somebody’s name. Imagine how many times I call that person’s name in a day. I see roads flooded I call that person’s name,” Kabakumba Masiko said.

According to her State House and President Museveni who has been in power since 1986 when he shot his way to the helm of the country’s leadership through a five-year guerilla warfare have been engulfed by corruption.

“The president keeps on saying no corruption, zero corruption, but corruption is in his own household; in statehouse, in Uganda. People are pointing there; you and you are corrupt, but they are not looking at themselves and what it takes, or what defines corruption,” the former Bujenje County MP.







Former Kabarole District Woman MP, Beatrice Kiraso said the allegations of corruption in parliament and the social service situation in the country are wanting.

“This symposium comes at a time when the institution we served with diligence is in public spotlight. The institution of Parliament is in public spotlight and sometimes not for very good reasons. We cannot pretend we do not know or we cannot pretend not to hear when social services are wanting. We cannot afford to shy away from those issues, and where possible to propose remedies. Is the population appreciative of the role of its leaders at Parliament level?” she remarked.

According to former Amuria county MP, Onapito Ekomoloit, the biggest challenge for Parliament is that it has been trivialised.

“It has been grossly grossly bastardised. It's a no go institution for legislature. It has been trivialized," he aid.

The former parliamentarians’ engagement come amid public outcry over growing corruption levels with impunity in public intuitions.

This has condemned taxpayers to bear the brunt of increasing taxes accompanied by poor service delivery across the country.

Many vulnerable groups of Ugandans, especially the poor who have been hit hard by the growing cost of living have been left at the mercy of public servants accused of stealing taxpayers’ money to fund their extravagant lifestyle.

The engagement also coincides with the United Kingdom sanctions imposed on the Speaker Anita Among and two former ministers; Mary Gorretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu over theft of iron sheets meant for an aid prtojected intended to benefit vulnerable groups of Ugandans in the restive mineral-rich Karmoja sub region.