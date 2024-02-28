Excitement as Ex-minister Sendaula donates land for church construction

The former Finance Minister, Gerald Sendaula, has donated land to the church and offered to build a church on it.

The retired politician, who recently married a new wife and is devoting more of his time to church activities, said the land title of the land measuring about half an acre will be handed to the Bishop of Masaka Diocese, Severus Jjumba on a date to be announced later.

The Catholics at Kyabbogo Village which is the birthplace of Mr Sendaula, have not had a permanent place of worship till now. Under the Catholic Church arrangement, Kyabbogo is now set to become a fully-fledged sub-parish with a church building and a catechist under Nkoni Parish, in Masaka Diocese.

Mr Sendaula has so far built a large fully-fledged house on the same piece of land to serve as both the office and residence for the catechist.

The make-shift church (right) and the catechist house so far built by Sendaula at Kyabbogo village

For now, prayers are conducted under a makeshift shade also constructed by Sendaula. He has also begun construction of the church whose plan and artistic impression were handed over to Rev Fr John James Kikulwe on Tuesday.

According to Mr Sendaula, 79, he decided to donate the land and the buildings thereon to the church as a way to thank the Almighty God for granting him the opportunity to serve as a cabinet minister for 25 years.

Rev Fr Kikulwe commended Sendaula for the donation, saying it is a clear signal that he loves his faith.

“Giving back to God doesn’t mean that you have a lot of wealth, we have seen many rich people who cannot even donate a coin, we thank you for this gesture,” he said.

Gerald Sendaula and his wife Edith during Mass on Tuesday

James Mutumba, a Christian in the area said the current church structure doesn’t befit the house of God they deserve.

“We are happy that a Good Samaritan has stepped in to erect another place of worship, we cannot thank him enough, but God will reward him generously,” he said.