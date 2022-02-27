Experts call for male involvement in promoting sexual, reproductive health 

UNFPA's Programme Specialis t Dr Moses Walakira(L) charts with Oxfam Uganda Country Director, Mr Francis Odokorach(C) and Strategic Litigation Manager  for Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development, Ms Dorothy Amuron (R) during a stakeholders meeting held in Kampala on February 25, 2022. Photo by JANE NAFULA

By  JANE NAFULA 

What you need to know:

  • The United Nations Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) estimates that about 700,000 teenage girls in Uganda got pregnant between 2020 and 2021 especially during the Covid-induced lockdown.
  • Prior to the pandemic, about 216,000 births that were conducted annually were of teenage mothers and of these, 46 percent were unwanted pregnancies according to UNFPA.

Male involvement is key in addressing the deeply entrenched social norms, beliefs and behaviour that infringe on sexual and reproductive health and rights for young women and girls, experts have said.  
According to the Country Director of Oxfam Uganda, Mr Francis Shanty Odokorach, if men and boys are involved in addressing vices, including early marriages, female genital mutilation and sexual abuse, and improving access to sexual and reproductive health information and services, it would  greatly reduce the vulnerability of young women and girls to unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortions,  maternal deaths, school dropout, disabilities related to sexual abuse  and infections including HIV/AIDs, among others. 

