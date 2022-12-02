Experts call for regional integration in honour of ex-president Mkapa 

Experts have asked leaders within the East African region to expedite the process of promoting regional integration in honour of former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa.

Mpaka died in July 2020, aged 81 having led Tanzania between 1995 and 2005.

During his memorial lecture organised by Cavendish University, where he was the chancellor, many speakers encouraged the current leaders to remove non-tariff barriers in order to spur cross-border trade.

Prof Tarsis Kabwejere, a political analyst, on Thursday said there is need for leaders to emulate Mpaka’s humility and his pan Africanism to achieve regional integration.

“I know this is dragging on but it will eventually get there. Mpaka loved people and he loved the region at heart. We need to make sure that we encourage our leaders. The problems we are seeing are being solved because DRC has joined the East African Community and Ethiopia is all coming on board,” Prof Kabwejere said.

Last year, Kenya blocked all the imports of agricultural products from Tanzania and Uganda, a move that created strife among the nations. The matter was discussed at regional level and Kenya went back on its decision.

Mr Ombeni Yohana Sefue, a former Tanzanian diplomat, said: “Good leadership is the ability to use key issues to uplift the general public and Mkapa had that kind of transformational leadership and accountability. He was the epitome of moral courage and that is what the leaders of today ought to be in advancing issues.”

Wife says

Ms Anna Mpaka, the wife of Mpaka, told this publication yesterday: “When the children at home got misunderstandings, he didn’t rush to punish, he listened to all of them and made a decision based on their issue at hand. If you want to put that at national level, that is not my duty but he was patient” .

Mr David Mutabanura, the Executive Director of Cavendish, said: “We have groomed the students to act as the grass-root ambassadors towards regional integration but the main issue has to be addressed by the leaders and we hope this is what is being worked on. Knowing Mpaka and his passion on the subject, we have learned through his leadership as chancellor of the university to prioritise the same.”

About Mkapa

November 12, 1938: He graduated from Makerere University in Uganda in 1962 with a Bachelor of Arts in English. He went on to study at Columbia University the following year, and earned a master’s degree in International Affairs.