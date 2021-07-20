Experts confirm Ugandans got water for Covid vaccine

By Benson Tumusiime More by this Author

Authorities at State House have released the results that were obtained from the samples taken from the alleged fake Covid-19 vaccine.

More than 800 people and undisclosed number of clients from several companies in Kampala Metropolitan area received fake Covid-19 jabs.

Dr Warren Naamara, the director of State House Health Monitoring Unit, told Daily Monitor that the suspects, including a doctor, who is currently on the run, duped several people and companies and injected them with fake vaccines between May 15 and June 17.



State House detectives arrested two nurses from Nakawa, Kampala, on accusations of vaccinating people using the fake vaccine and they were remanded to Kitalya Prison.

Dr Naamara yesterday said a number of suspected fake Covid-19 vaccine vials with the genuine ones were sent to the Directorate of Government Analytical Laboratory in Wandegeya and National Drug Authority (NDA) for analysis.

The NDA forwarded the suspected fake Covid-19 sample to Serum Institute of India manufacturers of Vaccines & immuno-biologicals for comparison with genuine vaccines. The Serum Institute of India confirmed that the batch in question was never supplied in Uganda. It further confirms that the product label details were falsified.

The Government Analytical Laboratory also confirmed that the seized vaccines were not similar to the genuine vials.

“The fake vaccines were more of water than anything else from the chemical contents as it was analysed,” he said.

Dr Naamara said the population that received the fake jabs should understand that they are not poisoned and not in danger.

“All persons and cooperate companies who were vaccinated at a fee, especially within the premises of work by the suspect still at large are advised to get a free Covid-19 jab at the Ministry of Health approved vaccination centres ,” he said.

The State House director also said the public should continue accessing the vaccination at Kiswa Health Centre IV because the forgery of those implicated occurred outside the facility.

