Export Zone Mpondwe Lhubiriha Market temporarily closed amidst terror threats

Security operations along the Uganda-Democratic Republic of Congo border in Kasese District took a precautionary measure on September 5 to temporarily close the Export Zone Mpondwe Lhubiriha market over terror threats.

Intelligence reports indicated potential threats from unidentified individuals planning to launch an attack on the market.

The African Development Bank's multi-billion facility temporarily closed and vendors shifted to start operating at Kamasasa Primary School playground in Kambukamabwe cell, Kamasasa parish, Karambi sub-county.

Lt. Maate Magwara, the Deputy Resident Commissioner in charge of Bukonzo County, confirmed the development emphasising the importance of prioritising people's safety in the face of potential risks.

"Given our proximity to the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been a refuge for terrorists until Operation Shujja pushed them out, we cannot afford to be complacent. Therefore, we have temporarily shifted market operations to Kamasasa Primary School playground for thorough security assessments," Lt. Magwara explained.

He further added that an initial security sweep had been conducted in the market area, but a decision to allow vendors back into their stalls will be made once all necessary precautions are taken. Canine unit was also brought in to ensure thorough security checks.

Despite the market's closure, cross-border activities between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo continued normally.

On Monday, Rwenzori East Police spokesperson Mr Nelson Tumushiime issued a warning about the potential terror threat in areas such as Bwera, Mpondwe, Isango, and Lhubiriha Town Council, all neighboring the Democratic Republic of Congo.

He urged people to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities.

"Comrades, there is a serious terror threat, especially in areas of Bwera, Mpondwe, Isango, Lhubiriha Town Council, and other neighboring areas. Let us tell our people to be vigilant about unfamiliar faces," Mr Tumushiime said.

When Monitor visited the Kamasasa Primary School playground, both Uganda Police and Uganda People's Defense Force personnel were deployed to maintain security and screen those accessing the new market site.

Ms Roset Mbambu Bulenge, a vendor dealing in silverfish,highlighted some of the challenges vendors face during the temporary relocation inlcuding significant reduction in sales compared to regular market days.

"I've only sold fish worth Shs100,000 today, whereas on normal market days, I would have sold more than 300,000 shillings by this time," Mbambu said.

Mr Benson Byarugaba, another vender mentions additional expenses he incurred transporting his onions to the new market location.

Mr Moses Mugisa, the Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Clerk, acknowledged the adverse impact on business in the fast-growing urban center but reassured vendors that efforts were underway, in collaboration with security agencies, to secure the new site.

Mr Selevest Masereka Mapoze, the Local Council chairperson for Mpondwe Lhubiriha Town Council, said the shift had affected local revenue collections, particularly for businesses near the market. Many vendors from the Democratic Republic of Congo also chose to stay away from the market during this period.