Expose leaders who oppose govt programmes, Speaker Among tells religious leaders

Speaker of Parliament Anita Among has appealed to religious leaders to support government programmes aimed at economically empowering Ugandans, such as the Parish Development Model (PDM).

“Religious leaders claim allegiance of many believers and help in bridging divides; you have the experience and power to work with everyone regardless of political affiliation. Use this to spread the news and importance of different government programmes that benefit our people at the grassroots,” she said on Sunday during a ceremony to ordain priests and deacons at Holy Family Parish Gweri in Soroti Diocese presided over by Soroti Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Dr Joseph Eciro.

According to the Bukedea Woman MP, the people of Teso Sub-region should rebuke politicians who have reportedly made it a habit to fight every government developmental programme that aims at improving their lives.

“Regardless of political affiliation, send to Parliament leaders who will best represent the interests of the people, not those that oppose every programme at every chance they get,’’ she said.

Adding…“It is upon this background that I have decided to bring back your foot soldier Herbert Ariko, who has been working in my office as executive secretary back to you. He will be contesting in the Soroti City East by-election on NRM ticket.

Mr Ariko was endorsed by the ruling NRM party delegates, including the party chairperson, President Museveni in a series of meetings after the Court of Appeal on May 24, annulled the election of Mr Moses Okia Attan and ordered for fresh election for the directly-elected MP for Soroti City East Constituency.

MP Okia’s victory had been challenged by his political rival, Mr Ariko, who stated that there were election malpractices and voter disenfranchisement.

At the climax of the ceremony, Speaker Among made a cash contribution of Sh100 million towards the construction Regina Acheli Cathedral, and Sh100 million for the bishop’s house.