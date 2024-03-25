Faithful sing hosanna as they usher in Holy Week

As Christians around the country yesterday celebrated Palm Sunday, many clerics around the city avoided issues like the ongoing accountability issues at Parliament.

Celebrated annually, Palm Sunday is a day observed in the Christian calendar to commemorate Jesus’ triumphant entry on a donkey into Jerusalem.

Clerics often use the day to address pressing issues in the country which strangely did not happen during yesterday’s celebrations.

Last year, different clerics criticised the government officials who used their power and influence to steal iron sheets that were meant for the vulnerable people in Karamoja Sub-region.

The 11th Parliament is currently in the eye of the storm after its presiding officers and some legislators were accused of engaging in corruption, nepotism, and other activities at the expense of the taxpayer’s money.

During yesterday’s sermons, the clergy mainly focused on lessons Christians can learn from the gospel.

At St Paul’s Cathedral, Namirembe, Rev Canon Jonathan Kisawuzi asked Christians to commemorate the Palm Sunday celebrations by continuously keeping our temples (hearts) pure rather than soiling and corroding them with the wickedness of the world.

“Instead of being a disciple of Jesus to redeem people, you instead turn your heart to be that of a murderer and fornicator?” Kisawuzi said to the attentive congregation.

“As we come closer to the Easter celebrations…. may we do good and get rid of the evil in our lives.”

Rev Kisawuzi urged Christians to also abide by the rules and guidelines that govern the church so remain abiding and disciplined servants.

At Rubaga Cathedral, the assistant administrator, Fr Steven Mayanja, said it is shameful to see that present-day Christians have diverted from the teachings of Jesus yet he gave in whatever he had, including his life “to save us”.

“During the last supper, when Jesus informed his disciples that one of them would betray him, Simon Peter came out first to say that he would stand by his side until the last minute but our Lord intercepted and told him that he would deny him before a cock crows, which he still did,” he said, adding: “Equally when fasting started many of you promised God that you would do good but by now you are back to your old deeds. Today all of you are holding those palms in your hands, lifting them up as a sign that you are admitting that you are unreliable, why don’t you repent? Go home with those palms and return with them on Wednesday so that we burn them and apply their ash on your faces.”

He asked the faithful to try as much as they could to prevent being tempted and seek God’s mercy, especially in holly times like this.

“Let’s be good and help the poor. Don’t betray Jesus by doing wrong things, do not allow earthly things to divert you from your lord, let us clean our hearts and remove those bad elements,” he said.

Speaking to reporters after the Mass, the senior Presidential Advisor on Youth and Children Affairs, Ms Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, called upon the Christians to be good people.

“Let us be a good example amidst this society with multiple challenges like unemployment, bring God nearer to you especially youth who are unemployed so that you can get blessings like connection with your potential employer,” he said.

At Victory Christian Centre Church in Ndeeba, Bishop Ronald Mukiibi, who presided over the prayers, asked Christians to continue fasting and praying as a way of strengthening their faith.

At Watoto Church Downtown during the 8 am service, Pastor James Lalobo preached from Mathew 27: 45-46. In this scripture, Jesus asks his Father “Why have you forsaken me?”

He said on the day of the crucifixion, darkness engulfed the entire earth from midday to 3 pm and that during those three hours, Satan was whipping Jesus.

“Jesus had always lived with the Father and the Father with Him but during that time, there was a separation between them. The sin you are committing now was transferred onto Jesus a long time ago. His father turned his face against him because he had carried our sin,” Pastor Lalobo said.

Pastor Lalobo wrapped his sermon into three main takeaways. They included; never underestimating the cost of salvation, never underestimating God’s love for His people, and the consequences of sin.

On his part, the Bishop Emeritus of Kotido Catholic Diocese Giuseppe Filippi, who was the main celebrant, at Our Lady of Africa Church Mbuya preached against the practice of greed.

“....when you are weak in faith, you are then wavering your attitudes and identities, shaped by events around us just like Judas when he heard the opportunity and sold Jesus for a bit of money,” he said.

Judas Iscariot, one of Jesus’ 12 disciplines, according to the bible, betrayed him by identifying to the authorities in exchange for thirty pieces of silver.

Bishop Emeritus Filippi, in addition, asked Christians to always be strong, and faithful and never forget their values.