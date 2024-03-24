On the significance of Palm Sunday

In the Church calendar, today, March 24, is Palm Sunday which commemorates Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem. Jesus rode majestically on a donkey unlike powerful kings of ancient days who rode on mighty horses.

Palm Sunday marks the beginning of the Holy Week, which includes Holy Thursday, Good Friday and Easter, the day on which Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the grave. The momentous events of the week whose climax is Easter are recorded in the four Gospels of the Holy Bible.

In most Churches the processional hymn of today will be a great song titled, Ride on! Ride on in majesty! whose first stanza reads: “Ride on! Ride on in majesty! Hark! All the tribes of Hosanna cry! O Saviour meek, pursue thy road, with palms and scattered garments strowed.”

The last stanza reads: “Ride on! Ride on in majesty! In lowly pomp ride on to die; Bow thy meek head to mortal pain, Then take, O God, thy power, and reign.” According to the Gospel of Luke, Jesus rode on a donkey “which no one had ever ridden”. This was a maiden journey for the animal.

“When he came near the place where the road goes down the Mount of Olives, the whole crowd of disciples began joyfully to praise God in loud voices for all the miracles they had seen: Blessed is the king who comes in the name of the Lord!

Peace in heaven and glory in the highest! Some of the Pharisees in the crowd said to Jesus, ‘Teacher, rebuke your disciples!’ I tell you, he replied, “If they keep quiet, the stones will cry out.” Luke 19: 37-40 (NIV)

The Gospel of Matthew records that Jesus Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem was in fulfilment of the prophecy of Zechariah: “Rejoice greatly, O Daughter of Zion! Shout, Daughter of Jerusalem! See, your king comes to you, righteous and having salvation, gentle and riding on a donkey, on a colt, the foal of a donkey.” Zechariah 9: 9 (NIV). In this regard, I remember with fond memories my first visit to Jerusalem in 1998.

The solemn event of Holy Week is Good Friday, the day on which Christians commemorate the agony, crucifixion and passion of Jesus Christ. On that dark day, Jesus humbled himself and became obedient to death, even death on the cross.

Jesus Christ’s sacrificial death on the cross for the forgiveness of our sins is the eternal evidence of God’s abundant and everlasting love for us.

The events of Holy Week are of great significance for all Christians who should emulate and follow the good example set by Jesus Christ in humility, obedience, servant leadership and willingness to sacrifice for others.

According to Matthew, the crowds that escorted Jesus to Jerusalem shouted: “Hosanna to the Son of David! Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord! Hosanna in the highest!” Hosanna means “come and save us”.

Palm Sunday provides an opportunity for us to look forward with hope and thanksgiving, despite the anguish, pain, suffering and uncertainty experienced by most human beings.

Jesus Christ came to save humankind. By the power of the cross the risen Christ will free and save believers from the tyranny of sin.

On Palm Sunday we remember and celebrate the peaceful coming of Jesus Christ, the Prince of Peace, on a donkey to seek and save the lost.

He came in meekness and lowliness as a sacrificial lamb to atone for our sins which contrasts sharply with the anticipated second coming of Jesus Christ to deliver the final judgment.

I wish Ugandans and our esteemed readers a happy Palm Sunday and a blessed Holy Week.