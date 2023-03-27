Family in distress as pupil, 13, goes missing

Police in Wakiso District are investigating circumstances under which a 13-year-old primary six pupil at Giant Stars Junior School disappeared two weeks ago.

Mr Luke Owoyesigyire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson identified the pupil as Edith Nakalanzi, a resident of Gganda village, Kyebando parish, Mumyuka Sub County.

"We recorded the case on March 14, and the investigations are still ongoing. Our team is still on ground tracing the girl. We request anyone who comes across her to alert any police station near them," ASP Owoyesigyire said on Monday.

Nakalanzi’s 53-year-old guardian, Ms Beatrice Wanyana, said she disappeared from home on March 13.

"I left her at home that very day as I was going for work. As her daily routine, she would wake up with her little sister to go to school. However, she reportedly told one of the people we stay with that she was sick and she would not go to school that day," Ms Wanyana said.

On returning from work, Ms Wanyana said she found the gate closed with no one at home.

"She went with the keys but left the gate closed. She didn't close the house though. I found the television set on. At first, I thought she would return but up to now, we don't know where she is," a tearful Wanyana narrated.

Missing: Edith Nakalanzi



On March 11, Nakalenzi had reportedly asked for money to go to the barbershop to trim her hair.

"She told me that her teachers had asked her to cut her hair. I gave her the money not knowing she was lying because teachers have never sent children back home because of hair," Ms Wanyana added.

The school head teacher, Ms Agnes Bahindi said Nakalanzi last appeared at school on March 12 when pupils attended a meeting.

"She was a very good student. We have never registered any case of bad behaviors against her. We request anyone who has seen her around to report to the police," Ms Bahindi said.

Gganda cell defense secretary Mr Christopher Muyimbwa said: "Children of that age are difficult to trace. You may find someone went with her but we are trying so hard to ensure we get her."