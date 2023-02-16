Family seeks Shs10m to repatriate Turkey earthquake victim

The family of a Ugandan woman, who died after an earthquake in Turkey, has called on the government to help them finance the repatriation of her body after Turkish authorities told them that they wouldn’t meet the expenses.

Florence Babirye was buried by rubble after the building she was staying in collapsed in an earthquake that rocked the European country last week.

Mr Leonard Ndugga, the father of the deceased, said they are too poor to fund the repatriation of their daughter’s body.

“Right now, we don’t have that amount because it was the deceased who was taking care of us. We ask the government to come to our rescue,” Mr Ndugga said.

On February 6, the earthquake struck Turkey and Syria leaving more than 40,000 people dead.

Babirye is the only Ugandan known to have died in the earthquake. She was buried in Turkey, which might increase the expenses of repatriating the body given the fact that it was to be exhumed and medically processed before it is transported back to Uganda.





Government statement

Mr Ndugga said their legislator in Parliament told them that the government would only give them documents to use to bring back the body, but the funds for the repatriation aren’t available.

“…Please be informed that officials of the Uganda Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, earlier received this information from the Turkish authorities and have since contacted the family of the deceased. We commiserate with the family and loved ones of the Late Florence Babirye,” the Foreign Affairs ministry statement read in part.

The ministry further said three other Ugandans were affected and one sustained serious injuries. Ms Jane Nayiga, the mother of the Late Babirye, said the deceased has been the breadwinner of the family.

“She was taking care of the financing of all her siblings’ education,’’ she said.