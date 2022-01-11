Famine pushes Alebtong children out of school

A woman crushes stones to earn money at Ogini Rock, Alebtong Town Council, on January 5. Many schoolgoing children will not be able to return to school after famine hit several households in the district. PHOTO | BILL OKETCH  

By  BILL OKETCH

What you need to know:

  • Mr Richard Apenyo of Abongo-awobi Village, Oculukori Parish, in Omoro Sub-county, says many households are selling animals to buy food. 

Hundreds of schoolgoing children from Alebtong District are stranded in villages after famine affected several households. 

