Farmers, consumers urged to embrace organic products

Agriculturalists have urged farmers and consumers to embrace organic products because of the benefits they give to the soil and the health benefits when consumed.

In an event held in Kampala during the commemoration of the national organic week on Wednesday, Mr Godfrey Kalemera an agriculturalist dealing in organic products said organic fertilisers help to bring back the soil into its natural form without killing the organisms in the soil.

“It helps the plant to be more climate resilient so that it can withstand both dry and wet seasons, kills pests and diseases, and promotes food enhancement,” he said.

“Land is scarce so the little land we have must be preserved for the future. Organic pesticides help us preserve nature so that we protect the soils for the future. Don’t only look at producing produce for today and forget that future generations will need to use the same soil,” he added.

Mr Chariton Namuwoza, the executive director of the National Organic Agricultural Movement of Uganda (NOGAMU) said this opportunity is to celebrate the development of the organic agriculture sector in the country at a time of dramatic growth of the organic food sector.

“The organic products support the key national priority of food and nutrition security, and to enhance income for farmers and increase environmental protection through sustainable use of natural resources,” he said

Mr Abubakar Muhammad Moki, the commissioner of policy development and capacity building in the office of the president said that there is a need to do a lot of awareness for both the farmers and the consumers on the dangers of some of these inorganic products and the benefits of organic products so as to transform the lives of people.