Farmers' federation speaks out on shifting Jinja agricultural show to Luweero

The Uganda National Farmers’ Federation [UNFFE] has broken silence on shifting of the annual Source of the Nile National Agricultural Show from Jinja City to Bukalasa Agriculture Institute in Wobulenzi, Luweero District.

This follows a protest by a section of stakeholders led by Busoga Kingdom foreign minister, Ms Joan Makyora, and Jinja South-West councilor to the city council, Ms Agnes Kadama.

The group protested the decision, saying it had delayed the third National Agriculture Education show scheduled for between June 10 and 15.

They added that whereas the exhibitors were in the final stages of setting up their demonstration stalls, UNFFE was noncommittal on the exact date of the show’s commencement.

The Jinja show manager, Peter Kisambira, however, confirmed that the agriculture show exhibition will be held at Bukalasa Agriculture Institute, but it will not have any effect on the one usually held in Jinja City.

“It’s true that the show is in Bukalasa, but it is just an educational exhibition that cannot stop the national one from taking place,’’ Kisambira said in an interview on Wednesday, May 29.

UNFFE spokesperson Nelson Tukundana said management only changed the dates for commencement of the education show from June 10 to 24, but not shifting the show.

He said: “The Jinja agriculture show is a national event which is for the farmers and by the farmers, but this time, we changed the dates to between June 24 and 29 instead of the known dates of June 10, which does not mean shifting the show; therefore, all those rumours should be disregarded.’’

According to Tukundana, the changes were to allow students settle in schools and enable management to plan well for them as they come to learn, reiterating that the first show for students remains for June, while the general show takes place every August.

Moses Bakeera, a service provider who deals in tents used by exhibitors during the show, said the changes have affected his plans.