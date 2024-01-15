Father, 50, beaten by children for selling family land

A 50-year-old man in Kisaaba Village, Kayunga Town Council, Kayunga District is nursing wounds after his children beat him up for allegedly selling family land.

Mr Kanu Mugwere sustained severe wounds on the head and leg and is complaining of pain in the chest and abdomen.

In an interview with this publication yesterday, Mr Mugwere, a mason, said he sold the land at Shs1.5m to raise money to take one of his children, who suffers from a mental illness, to Butabika National Mental Hospital for treatment.

However, his 20-year-old son and 25-year-old daughter, who is married, stormed his home protesting the sale of the land.

“They asked me why I had sold the plot and later pounced on me and started beating me severely until I collapsed and fell on the ground,” Mr Mugwere said.

As the children allegedly flogged him, curious residents gathered but refused to intervene saying they were tired of the family’s endless fights.

A neighbour, who preferred anonymity, said a limping Mugwere managed to escape from his children and took shelter at a neighbour’s house.

“This is not the first time these children are beating me. They disrespect me as if I am not their father. I am tired of this kind of shame and I am going to sell off the house and leave them here,” Mr Mugwere said.

Last Friday, he reported a case of assault at Kayunga Central Police Station and says he has been examined by a doctor.

“I want them arrested because the plot I sold was mine,” he said.

One of the children, Mr Isaac Kanu, who allegedly also took part in beating his father, said Mugwere sold part of the land on which the family house sits, which angered them.

“He has sold family land before and he wants to sell even the house, which we are against,” Mr Kanu said.

Mr Abu Ssebuliba, the Kisaaba Village chairman, said the family has had several wrangles, some of which he has had to intervene in.

“I advised him to take the matter to the police because as area leaders, we are fed up with the family fights,” Mr Ssebuliba said.