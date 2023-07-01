Father in child marriage case faces aggravated trafficking charges  

A father in Luweero District is facing charges of aggravated trafficking after allegedly procuring the marriage of his 16-year- old daughter and a student in a disguised Islamic (Nika) marriage ceremony, police have said.

Zakaria Semusu, the father of the female victim and a resident of Kasokoso Village in Zirobwe Sub County in Luweero District, is already under police custody at Luweero Central Police to help with investigations.

Police say that the suspect, while at Kasokoso Village, together with others at large, organised to have his underage daughter married to Mityana District resident Swaibu Katende on June 22, 2023.

“The mother of the victim reported the case at Zirobwe police station, prompting the arrest. A case of aggravated trafficking and procuring defilement was registered,” Savannah Region Police spokesperson Sam Twineamazima told Monitor in a Saturday interview.

Police have since recorded the statement from the mother, amongst other relevant witnesses.

Family sources indicate that the girl who was a student at Buzibwera Secondary School in Luweero District had failed to return to school for Second Term over lack of school fees.

“The girl was staying with her mother in Kikyusa Sub County who has paid school fees since her childhood. In 2022, the mother handed over the girl to the father after failing to raise school fees for the year 2023. We knew that the next plan was to marry her off at that age like he has done to some of his daughters,” Edith Nantongo, a resident of Kasokoso Village claimed in an interview.

While Nantongo did not witness the marriage ceremony conducted at the home of Semusu, she alleges that her children saw some visitors though the function was conducted inside the main house.

Zirobwe Town Council Chairperson Pascali Imarachi disclosed that child marriages have been reported in his area where some parents secretly arrange the marriage with close family friends without alerting the public.

“The case involving Semusu is the second that authorities in coordination with concerned residents have helped uncover and have the suspects reported. When we got information that the suspect was conducting a marriage ceremony involving an underage girl, we alerted the police that quickly responded with the arrest of some suspects,” he noted.

On Saturday, Luweero District Khadi Sheikh Ramathan Mulindwa warned parents against hiding under the Sharia law to abuse the rights of school-going age individuals through forced marriages.