FDC grassroots polls flop as party members protest

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) leaders and supporters in Sembabule District have rejected the ongoing grassroots elections, burning posters of the party's top leadership, accusing them of running down the party and hobnobbing with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

The protests came after the party headquarters dispatched election materials to the district for the party supporters in the area to take part in the party grassroots elections that had been suspended by FDC national chairperson Mr Wasswa Birigwa.

While convening at Mateete playground for the polls on Thursday, the FDC supporters turned rowdy, setting party top leaders' posters and election materials ablaze.

Mr Yasin Kakembo, the FDC chairperson in Mateete Town Council said they were not ready to take part in the elections organised by a section of party leaders who are pushing “selfish interests at the expense of ordinary party supporters”.

Mr Kakembe singled out FDC party secretary general, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi and party President, Mr Patrick Amuriat for conniving with the party district chairperson and general secretary to organise grassroots elections in the district without their involvement.

“The party is not only headed by the President and Secretary General, where is the involvement of other party organs in these sham elections? We can’t be headed by a click of self-seekers,” he said.

Mr John Mukasa, another FDC supporter in Sembabule, said they could not take part in the elections because they have not been provided with updated voter registers.

Joseph Senzoga, the FDC chairperson in Masaka City and also party secretary for Greater Masaka, said his team followed the guidance of Mr Birigwa and halted the exercise until a new clear electoral roadmap is released.

“I am surprised to hear that elections had been organized in Sembabule. That is against our stand and it is good the party supporters resisted and shunned the exercise,” he said.