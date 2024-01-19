FDC, Parliament clash over Cecilia Ogwal’s burial plans

The opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) and the Parliament of Uganda have clashed over burial arrangements and plans for long-serving Woman representative for Dokolo District, Cecilia Barbra Atim Ogwal.

The iron lady as she was fondly known was announced dead on Thursday after being hospitalised in India where she had travelled for specialized treatment.

Family sources revealed that Ogwal, 77, who had served as a legislator since 1996, succumbed to cancer.

The FDC party in which Ogwal was a member shared a tentative burial programme on social media platforms thus attracting response from Parliament.

The August House through its X handle said the FDC burial programme ought to be disregarded, arguing that the arrangements for Ogwal’s final sendoff are a responsibility of the House.

“The burial of the late Hon Cecilia Ogwal is the responsibility of parliament not the FDC party. Please disregard the purported burial program released by the FDC on it’s social media platforms. The Speaker of Parliament together with the family, will release the funeral arrangements. We urge the FDC to observe the bare minimum of respect and decency and not vulgarise the final journey of the hugely respected Hon Cecilia”- Parliament’s communications director, Chris Obore posted Friday.

The FDC Secretary for Information and Publicity, Mr John Kikonyogo told this reporter on Friday that their programme was in line with the family of the deceased former Uganda People’s Congress steward.





“Our senior leaders are still engaging and we believe we can harmonize the programme. Hon Cecilia Ogwal had three families; her family, the FDC family, and Parliament family. These three families should sit down and harmonise. We don’t think it’s fair for one or two families to take over everything,” Mr Kikonyogo.