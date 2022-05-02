FDC unveils Omoro seat flag bearer

The Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has fronted Dick Denis Owani as its flag-bearer in the forthcoming Omoro County by-election.

Owani contested in Omoro County as an independent in 2016 parliamentary elections and lost to the late Jacob Oulanyah.

The Omoro seat fell vacant last month following the death of MP and former Speaker of Parliament Oulanyah.

“Two people showed interest but we did consensus building that led to selection of Dick Owani as our candidate rather than the primary elections because we felt that we did not have enough time,’’ Patrick Oboi Amuriat, the FDC party president, said, adding, “We feel he’s the best qualified as FDC to carry our flag…and believe that he’s is going to register victory in the election.”

Amuriat noted that FDC intends to use “grassroot mobilisation” in a bid to go all the way.

“We know that in the time of a by-election particularly there is going to be money coming from the government treasury and they will want to unleash terror on the people of Omoro,” Mr Amuriat said, adding that the FDC will not tolerate intimidation and torture of their people.

On his part, Mr Owani said it was a damning indictment that Acholi region remains “the poorest” despite having “the largest size of land which is very fertile.”

Owani will come up against Andrew Ojok Oulanyah (NRM), Simon Tolit Akecha (NUP) and Godwin Okello, an Independent.