Female leaders urged to fight poverty among colleagues

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Treasurer, Ms Barbra Nekesa Oundo, has called on women in leadership to support their fellow women and fight poverty.

Speaking at the belated Women’s Day Celebrations for Wakiso held at the Works Play Ground in Entebbe Municipality on Wednesday, Ms Nekesa said women must be uplifted by their female leaders through strong partnerships with government and private sectors to have a meaningful life.

‘’We still have a gap in fighting poverty among our fellow females and a lot has to be done to make sure that we empower them. We can encourage them to join government programs like Operation Wealth Creation and joining women saving groups for their well-being,” she said.

“Women are living hard lives for the sake of their children, because they have nowhere to take them and can’t take adequate care of them due to poverty,” she added.

Ms Nekesa further noted that the government prioritized ways of helping girls and women in the country by introducing mass education, including Universal Primary Education, Universal Secondary Education and BTVET Intervention and the 1.5 points affirmative action for girls entering public universities, and later help them enter the money economy.

“Women will not be empowered until the last woman is empowered. Women, let us learn to feel for our fellow women and prioritise fighting poverty in our homes, which will ultimately enable us to eliminate poverty in the country,” she emphasized.