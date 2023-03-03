Females beat males as Uneb withholds 113 UACE results

Female candidates have beat their male counterparts in the 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) examinations, a trend that has been observed for the last four consecutive years.

According to the executive director of Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb), Daniel Odongo, out of the 96,557 candidates who sat for the examinations,40,219 were females and 56,023 were males.

According to Odongo, female candidates proportionally performed better than their male counterparts despite their candidature being fewer than that of their counterparts.

Uneb results released on Friday showed that the percentage of passes at the upper level of 3 and 2 principal passes are higher while the percentage of passes at the lower level and failure rate among girls are lower than boys.

Unlike at UCE and PLE where boys beat girls, the trend has been consistent at A’Level where girls have beat their male counterparts at A’level for the last four consecutive years.

113 UACE results witheld

Uneb has witheld results of 113 candidates who sat for the 2022 UACE.

Realeasing the results at the office of the president, Mr Odongo noted that examination malpractice at this level "remains low as compared to UCE and PLE."

According to Mr Odongo, the reported cases of examination irregularities were mainly of external assistance in Mathematics, Biology and Computer Studies .