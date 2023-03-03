More 2022 UACE candidates qualify for university - Uneb

A slightly higher number of 2022 Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education (UACE) candidates have qualified to join university as compared to the previous year.

“At the minimum two principal level required for university admission, 67,815 (70.3%) qualify compared to 69.8% in 2020,” the Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) executive director Daniel Odongo said on Friday.

However, Uneb clarified that “in terms of numbers, this is slightly less than that of 2020, which was 68,013 candidates (69.8%).”

“This is consistent with the fact that there was a slight drop in entries for the examination in 2022,” Mr Odongo explained.

According to Uneb, 97,890 candidates sat the 2022 UACE examination from 1,969 centres across the country as compared to 98,392 candidates from 1,952 centres in 2020.

Additionally, results released at the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) indicate that “the overall candidates’ performance in the 2022 UACE examinations registered a very high percentage of candidates (99.2%) who qualified for the award of the UACE-just as was in 2020.”

"In cases where one principal and two subsidiary pass levels are considered for admission to other tertiary institutions, 89.3% of the candidates will qualify," Mr Odongo noted.

On Friday, the state minister for higher education John Muyingo advised students who failed the exams to repeat S6 or embrace other tertiary institutions.