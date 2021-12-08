Fifteen arrested over murder of two policemen in Mityana

At least 15 people have so far been arrested over Tuesday evening’s murder of two policemen on duty in Mityana District.

The duo attached to Busunju Police Station in Mityana District were attacked by unknown assailants.

The deceased, Cpl Alfred Oketch and PC Moses Kigongo, were responding to a crime incident in Sebobo Sekanyonyi Sub-county.

Ms Racheal Kawala, the Wamala region police spokesperson last evening confirmed the killing of the police officers.

The assailants hacked one of the police officers before disarming him.

“Our police officers were responding to an incident of mob ‘justice’ and theft, they met unknown assailants, one assailant first cut one police officer in the neck with a panga, later grabbed a gun from him and he used it to kill both officers and took away the two guns,” Ms Kawala said.

Ms Kawala said a team of detectives from Busunju and Mityana were dispatched to the scene and started recording statements from different people.

“We have so far arrested 15 people on charges of murder as the investigation into the matter continue,” she said.

Previous incident

Last week, a police officer in Soroti District was shot dead and his gun taken by unknown assailants.

Police released a statement indicating that at around 7pm, the deceased identified as Sgt Gideon Emuria was shot dead at Maroon quarters, while heading for his guard duties at the residence of Justice Alex Makayi Ajiji of Gulu High Court. The assailants escaped from the scene with his gun.