Fifteen arrested over murder of two policemen in Mityana

The Wamala Regional Police Spokesperson, Ms Rachel Kawala. Photo / Barbra Nalweyiso

By  BARBARA NALWEYISO

Reporter

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

  • Police in Mityana responded with a canine dog that led them to a bar where 15 suspects were rounded up for interrogation.

At least 15 people have so far been arrested over Tuesday evening’s murder of two policemen on duty in Mityana District.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.