Fight Buganda Land Board, Museveni tells NRM’s CEC

President Museveni during a national address at State House in 2020. Photo/COURTESY

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

The President’s statement echoes views of junior Lands minister Sam Mayanja of October 7, claiming that the land board is illegal.

President Museveni has declared Buganda Land Board illegal and directed ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party mobilisers to fight the Mengo-based institution.

