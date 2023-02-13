Fight same-sex marriage head-on, Kaziimba tells MPs

Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kaziimba has challenged Parliament to be brave in the fight against homosexuality.

The Church of Uganda head made the remarks during the consecration of the Bishop of Northern Karamoja Diocese, Simon Akol Aisu, at St Peter’s Cathedral in Kotido Municipality yesterday.

Archbishop Kaziimba said this is not a political thing, but rather a moral matter.

“Parliament is already supporting us, I think they are doing the right thing, I pray they will be bold and brave enough not to be threatened by other people in the outside world,” the Archbishop said.

Archbishop Kaziimba said the process to split from the Church of England is ongoing following a disagreement with Canterbury on issues of homosexuality.

“We will remain African Christians,’’ he said, adding that the message they [Church of England] brought [to us] is “no longer the message they are keeping”.

The Cleric also retaliated that there will never be a place for a compromise on the belief and values of the Anglican faith in the Province of the Church of Uganda.

On February 9, 2023, the Church of England backed proposals to allow prayers of blessings for same-sex couples, a pronouncement that has left many African Anglican churches at odds with the mother Church of the Anglican faith.

Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the Deputy Speaker for Parliament, who represented President Museveni at the function, applauded the Church of Uganda for its position on same sex marriages. He said Parliament would not attempt to legislate laws in support of homosexuality and lesbianism.

Bishop Simon Akol Aisu

“Your Grace, I couldn’t get you on the phone to congratulate you on your position as the Church of Uganda against the Church of England, you have provided leadership,” he said.

Mr Tayebwa said it’s time to give the West moral material. “We need to provide leadership from anywhere. We are under pressure to make laws against the odds of nature,” he said, adding: “You have our support as Parliament, you have the support of the President. On this one, you also have support from non-believers,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker told the congregation that “no one will intimidate us on this [homosexuality and lesbianism], we shall stand firm [against] this’’.

Bishop Aisu, who is the second bishop of Northern Karamoja Diocese, said he would uphold Church values by preaching against same-sex marriages.

He said the practice, which is against the Church doctrine of a man marrying a woman, will not have a place in the Northern Karamoja Diocese.

“Those partners who want to work with us should first examine themselves if they are fit to work with us based on the values of our Church,” he said.

Bishop Aisu, who was elected on January 19, replaces Bishop Emeritus James Nasak.

Who is Bishop Simon Akol Aisu?

Bishop Simon Akol Aisu was born on August 6, 1964, to Papa Akol Nakorikuma Okiriam and Toto Lomokol Miriam in Nayonea Angiminito Village, Achegertolim Parish, Nabilatuk Sub-county in Pian County. He is the only survivor of his parents’ four children.

After losing his father and all the livestock during the wars between the Pian and the Pokotat Loteeleit in Pian County, Bishop Aisu was under the care of a widow.

A door of chance opened for him to start school with the help of Mohamed Lopera and Mama Eunice Lopera.

Bishop Aisu accepted God as his personal savior during a youth conference at St Luke’s Church of Uganda, Nabilatuk Parish in December 1981. He was ordained deacon on December 19, 1993, at Church of Good Shepherd Lotome and made a priest by Rev Peter L. Lomongin (RIP), the third, and first native Bishop of Karamoja Diocese on October 29, 1995.

At St Luke Church of Uganda, Nabilatuk, he was among those whom the Rt Rev Joseph Abura, the fourth and current bishop of Karamoja Diocese, made canons on November 14, 2014.