Finance ministry diverts money meant for LC polls

The Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development has announced that funds meant for conducting both local council 1 and 2 elections across the country have been re-allocated.

The long-awaited elections were expected early this year, but the Ministry of Local Government has been forced to extend the term of office of administrative units for both LC1 and 2 elections for another 180 days until early April.

These elections were earlier extended for six months from July 2023 allow government to realize resources before the polls could be conducted at the beginning of this year.

The Local Government Minister, Mr Raphael Magyezi, said yesterday that the funds had not been released despite the Ministry of Finance announcement in October that the money had been released for the exercise.

“I am aware in November, the Ministry of Finance indicated that it had released some money to the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the elections but as I speak now, I have been in touch with the EC, this money has not been released to them,” he said.

Minister Magyezi explained that the lack of funds for the polls forced his ministry to extend the term of office of administrative unit councils for another 180 days from January 6.

“This is to inform the nation that pursuant to regulation 11A (d) of the local Government Council Regulations, the term of office of administrative unit councils ) Local Council 1 and Local Council 2) expiring on January 5, 2024, is extended for a period not exceeding 180 days from January 6, 2024,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary in the Finance Ministry, also Secretary to the Treasury, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, in a telephone interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, said the reallocation was based on government priorities.

“You see, the priorities of the government are priorities and we need to realise that we are also in fiscal consolidation. We look at what can wait and what can’t wait. So, the money for those elections will be considered later in the coming elections because we are now working on the work plan fully. For now, the position which the Minister of Local Government is giving you is the correct one,” he said.

In October last year, Mr Ggoobi announced that his ministry had released Shs58b to bankroll the exercise.

However, Mr Ggoobi said yesterday that government priorities had now shifted to getting the economy back and ensure the existing infrastructure gaps are covered.

“You have been talking of potholes in Kampala, we would want to see that all those roads are fixed, we would want to see that PDM [Parish Development Model] is funded, we would want to see that children get back to school without any hindrance, and so on. The money was reallocated,” he said.

In April last year, EC chairperson Simon Byabakama told Parliament’s Legal Committee that it had planned to conduct the LC1 and 2 elections in the 2023/2024 financial year but no appropriation was made in the Budget.

Speaking to the Monitor yesterday, the EC chairperson Justice Byabakama said despite the government pronouncing itself over allocating money to conduct LC elections, they have not received any single coin on their account.

“We have never accessed that money as EC, we don’t have that money as yet. As EC, before we actualise the programme, we must be definite that the funds are with us,” Justice Byabakama said.

Opposition says

The in-coming Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssennyonyi, warned the government against taking matters to do with local leadership as not serious.

“One of the biggest challenges with this government is the way they deal with the taxpayers’ money. Money is stolen, is misappropriated, is not accounted for, and is moved from here to there illegally,” he said.